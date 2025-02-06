Rajasthan Police's Major Crackdown Yields Massive Drug Bust
Rajasthan Police arrested 1,393 smugglers and seized narcotics worth Rs 54.64 crore in a campaign against drug trafficking throughout January. The operation involved 1,210 registered cases and targeted multiple substances, including opium and heroin, highlighting the state's intensified efforts to combat drug crime.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Police made significant strides in their campaign against drug trafficking, arresting 1,393 individuals and confiscating narcotics valued at Rs 54.64 crore from January 3 to 31, according to an official announcement on Thursday.
State Director General of Police (DGP) Utkal Ranjan Sahoo reported that the police registered 1,210 cases and apprehended 122 rewardee smugglers during the operation.
Addressing the media, DGP Sahoo stated that law enforcement took action against 23 individuals for asset seizures under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with a total of 16,489.52 kg of various narcotics and 4,16,279 banned pharmaceutical items confiscated in the process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam Rifles Drug Bust and Indian Army Weapon Seizures Highlight Security Efforts
Arms Cache Found: BSF's Major Seizure Near Punjab Border
Major Heroin Bust: Two Arrested in Anti-Narcotics Operation
Assam Rifles Clamp Down on Smuggling with Major Contraband Seizures
Mumbai Airport Bust: Major Seizure and Arrests in Smuggling Crackdown