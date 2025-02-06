Rajasthan Police's Major Crackdown Yields Massive Drug Bust

Rajasthan Police made significant strides in their campaign against drug trafficking, arresting 1,393 individuals and confiscating narcotics valued at Rs 54.64 crore from January 3 to 31, according to an official announcement on Thursday.

State Director General of Police (DGP) Utkal Ranjan Sahoo reported that the police registered 1,210 cases and apprehended 122 rewardee smugglers during the operation.

Addressing the media, DGP Sahoo stated that law enforcement took action against 23 individuals for asset seizures under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, with a total of 16,489.52 kg of various narcotics and 4,16,279 banned pharmaceutical items confiscated in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)