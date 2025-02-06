Left Menu

Tunisian Judiciary Faces Scrutiny Amid Lengthy Sentences for Politicians and Journalists

A Tunisian judge has sentenced several prominent politicians and a journalist, sparking criticism from media unions and opposition parties. Key figures, including Rached Ghannouchi, received lengthy sentences, viewed by critics as politically motivated actions against opponents of President Kais Saied. The case highlights growing authoritarian concerns in Tunisia.

  • Tunisia

A Tunisian judge has issued harsh sentences to several prominent figures, including politicians and at least one journalist, triggering criticism from media unions and opposition parties who see it as a crackdown on critics of President Kais Saied.

Among those sentenced on Wednesday is 83-year-old Rached Ghannouchi, Tunisia's leading opposition figure, who has been imprisoned for nearly two years. His sentence was extended by 22 years for charges relating to state security; Ghannouchi has denounced the trial as politically charged.

Critics argue these actions symbolize a return to authoritarianism in Tunisia, a country once praised for its democratic transition after the Arab Spring. They condemn the trials as attempts to stifle dissent and control the judiciary, with rights groups decrying them as targeting Saied's opponents.

