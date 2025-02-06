Left Menu

India and US Forge Path to Stronger Defence Ties

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth agreed to enhance Indo-US defence ties with a 10-year framework. Their conversation focused on operational, logistics, intelligence, and industrial cooperation. This aligns with Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to Washington for further bilateral discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:11 IST
India and US Forge Path to Stronger Defence Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical move to strengthen ties, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth have set the stage for a robust, 10-year framework to enhance defence collaboration between the two nations.

The conversation initiated by Singh with Hegseth, affirmed their dedication to expanding defence cooperation across multiple domains including operational, intelligence, logistics, and industrial sectors.

This pivotal agreement preludes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Washington, intended to further cement this burgeoning partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025