India and US Forge Path to Stronger Defence Ties

In a critical move to strengthen ties, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth have set the stage for a robust, 10-year framework to enhance defence collaboration between the two nations.

The conversation initiated by Singh with Hegseth, affirmed their dedication to expanding defence cooperation across multiple domains including operational, intelligence, logistics, and industrial sectors.

This pivotal agreement preludes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Washington, intended to further cement this burgeoning partnership.

