India and US Forge Path to Stronger Defence Ties
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth agreed to enhance Indo-US defence ties with a 10-year framework. Their conversation focused on operational, logistics, intelligence, and industrial cooperation. This aligns with Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to Washington for further bilateral discussions.
Updated: 06-02-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:11 IST
India
In a critical move to strengthen ties, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth have set the stage for a robust, 10-year framework to enhance defence collaboration between the two nations.
The conversation initiated by Singh with Hegseth, affirmed their dedication to expanding defence cooperation across multiple domains including operational, intelligence, logistics, and industrial sectors.
This pivotal agreement preludes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Washington, intended to further cement this burgeoning partnership.
