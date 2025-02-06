Crime of Passion Unveiled: The Faridabad Murder Mystery
In Faridabad, a woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband, Rakesh. His body was found in a gutter, leading to their arrest. They confessed to the crime, citing domestic abuse as a motive. The investigation led to a murder charge.
In a shocking case in Faridabad, the local police have arrested a woman and her lover for the alleged murder of her husband. The victim's body was discovered in a gutter in Sector 56, officials confirmed on Thursday.
The victim, identified as 35-year-old Rakesh from Sanjay Colony, went missing on January 31. His brother, Santosh, had filed a missing person report, which led to the grim discovery of the body on February 1.
Upon investigation, Rakesh's wife, Ranjeeta, and her lover, Vijay Narayan, were taken into custody. They reportedly confessed to planning and executing the murder, driven by a motive of alleged domestic abuse. The Crime Branch team apprehended Narayan, who revealed that intoxicants had been mixed in Rakesh's drink before he was strangled.
