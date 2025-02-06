Left Menu

Pakistan Denies Knowledge of Alleged Terror Group Alliances in Kashmir

The Pakistani Foreign Office dismissed claims of terror group alliances between Kashmiri outfits and Hamas, following speculation in Indian media. A spokesperson emphasized the significance of resolving the Kashmir issue for regional prosperity. Additionally, the appointment of Michael Lino as a neutral expert by the World Bank was welcomed by Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Foreign Office has rebuffed media reports of alleged alliances between terror groups in Kashmir and the Palestinian Hamas group, as circulated in a portion of the Indian media.

Spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan refrained from confirming claims that groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed have linked up with Hamas, after a conference in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was attended by Hamas spokesperson Khaled Qaddumi.

He reiterated the importance of resolving the Kashmir issue, urging for a strengthened defense strategy to uphold Pakistan's territorial integrity in light of recent statements from India's leadership. Pakistan acknowledged Michael Lino's appointment by the World Bank to resolve India-Pakistan hydroelectric disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

