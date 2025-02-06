Left Menu

U.S. Exempts Haiti Security Force from Federal Assistance Freeze

Kenyan President William Ruto announced that the United States has exempted a multinational security force, which is working to address gang violence in Haiti, from a wider federal assistance freeze. This move highlights international cooperation in combating violence and maintaining peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:25 IST
William Ruto
  • Country:
  • Kenya

The United States has made a significant move by exempting a multinational security force, aimed at tackling gang violence in Haiti, from a broader freeze on federal assistance.

Kenyan President William Ruto revealed this strategic decision on Thursday, underscoring international efforts to help stabilize Haiti.

This exemption demonstrates the global commitment to maintaining peace and security amidst rising concerns over violence in the Caribbean nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

