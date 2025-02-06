Canada's Charter Freedoms and the Shadows of Extremism

The Canadian government's allowances for 'violent extremists and secessionists' are under scrutiny, following historical lessons from the 1985 Kanishka bombing. This incident claimed 329 lives and highlighted security gaps.

Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh discussed Canada's engagement with India about this issue, noting the distressing legacy of extremism that continues to strain bilateral relations.

The Commission of Inquiry in 2010 found Canadian agencies missed warning signs related to the threat of pro-Khalistani extremism, leading to bitter reflections on the failures before and after the Air India Flight 182 tragedy.

