Canada's Charter Freedoms and the Shadows of Extremism
Despite learning from the 1985 Kanishka bombing, the Canadian government is criticized for allowing 'violent extremists and secessionists' to operate under the guise of charter freedoms, straining India-Canada relations. The bombing, killing 329 people, was a pivotal event prompting investigations into security lapses.
- India
The Canadian government's allowances for 'violent extremists and secessionists' are under scrutiny, following historical lessons from the 1985 Kanishka bombing. This incident claimed 329 lives and highlighted security gaps.
Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh discussed Canada's engagement with India about this issue, noting the distressing legacy of extremism that continues to strain bilateral relations.
The Commission of Inquiry in 2010 found Canadian agencies missed warning signs related to the threat of pro-Khalistani extremism, leading to bitter reflections on the failures before and after the Air India Flight 182 tragedy.
