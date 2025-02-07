Left Menu

Alleged Militant's Suicide Sparks Outcry and Investigations

Makhan Din, accused of militant ties, committed suicide allegedly due to police harassment in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. He denied such connections in a video before his death. Investigations have been launched after the video and family allegations gained attention on social media.

  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident has gripped Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district as Makhan Din, accused of militant affiliations, reportedly committed suicide due to alleged harassment by local police. In a heart-wrenching video made before his demise, Makhan Din declared his innocence, denying any terrorist connections. The circulating footage has prompted dual investigations by both police and local authorities based on the family's serious claims.

Authorities state that Makhan Din, who happens to be the nephew of exfiltrated Pakistani terrorist Swar Din alias Swaru Gujjar, was previously associated with the group responsible for the deadly Badnotta army convoy attack in July 2024. However, family members assert both Makhan Din and his father faced police detention and torture, ultimately driving Makhan Din to take his life.

In response, police have firmly refuted accusations of custodial torture, maintaining that Makhan Din was released post-questioning. The Kathua District Magistrate has initiated an inquiry, mandating a detailed report within five days. Dr. Rameshwar Singh, MLA from Bani, has pledged to support the grieving family until justice is wholeheartedly served.

