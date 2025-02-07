Judge Halts FBI Employee Identity Release Amid Legal Battle
A U.S. judge has temporarily halted the release of identities of FBI employees involved in the January 6 Capitol riot investigations. This decision follows legal actions by anonymous FBI agents to prevent potential danger, as discussions between the Justice Department and agents remain unresolved.
In a significant legal development, a U.S. judge on Thursday issued a temporary pause on the public disclosure of FBI employee identities involved in the investigations surrounding the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. This move came in response to a legal challenge posed by a group of FBI agents.
U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb emphasized that releasing such information could pose immediate and significant threats to the safety of the agents. The legal dispute arose when two anonymous groups of FBI agents filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department, opposing the potential disclosure.
The ongoing legal proceedings follow requests by a Trump-appointed official seeking an employee list for an internal review. The Justice Department's attempts to reach a temporary agreement were unsuccessful, leaving the resolution pending as deliberations resume on Friday.
