Drastic USAID Downsizing: A Global Impact

The Trump administration has unveiled a plan that proposes a massive reduction in U.S. Agency for International Development's (USAID) workforce worldwide, sending shockwaves through the aid community. The measure would slash staffing levels to fewer than 300, a drastic drop from thousands employed currently.

According to sources from within the agency, who remain anonymous due to a gag order, plans were presented to senior USAID officials, outlining these sweeping changes. This action aligns with President Trump's broader strategy to significantly reduce U.S. involvement in international aid efforts.

The proposed cutbacks would leave a skeleton workforce tasked with managing essential life-saving aid programs. The contraction affects approximately 8,000 current direct hires and contractors, with ripple effects anticipated for some 5,000 local staffers stationed around the globe.

