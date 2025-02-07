NZ Launches Fast-track Approvals Regime to Accelerate Infrastructure Development

Today marks the official commencement of New Zealand's Fast-track Approvals regime, a streamlined process designed to expedite the development of critical projects across the nation. This initiative, spearheaded by Infrastructure and RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones, aims to boost economic growth, address the country's infrastructure deficit, alleviate the housing crisis, and tackle energy shortages. Key Highlights of the Fast-track Approvals Regime:

Legislative Foundation: The Fast-track Approvals Act, a cornerstone of the coalition agreement between the National Party and New Zealand First, was enacted just before Christmas. This legislation is intended to cut through bureaucratic red and green tape, simplifying the complex approval processes that have historically hindered New Zealand's economic progress.

Opening of Applications: As of today, the Fast-track one-stop-shop approvals regime is officially accepting project applications. This new process allows for the swift consideration and approval of projects vital to the nation's growth.

List of Priority Projects: The Act identifies 149 projects deemed to have significant national or regional benefits. These projects were recommended by an independent advisory group and approved by Cabinet. They encompass a wide range of sectors, including housing, renewable energy, transport, mining, quarrying, and primary industries, all essential for economic expansion and job creation in regional areas.

Application Process for Listed Projects: Owners of the 149 listed projects can now submit their substantive applications via the official website, www.fasttrack.govt.nz. Prior to submission, applicants must consult with relevant administering agencies, local governments, iwi authorities, hapū, Treaty settlement entities, and other stakeholders.

Expert Panel Review: Submitted applications will be reviewed by expert panels facilitated by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA). These panels will evaluate each project, determine approval status, and impose any necessary conditions.

Opportunities for Unlisted Projects: Projects not included in the initial list can also apply for Fast-track consideration through the same website. These applications will be reviewed by the Minister of Infrastructure, who will seek input from the Minister for the Environment and other relevant Ministers before deciding on referral to an expert panel.

Expert Panel Leadership and Oversight:

Panel Conveners: The Government has appointed retired Environment Court Judge Jane Borthwick as the Panel Convener, with Helen Atkins and Jennifer Caldwell serving as Associate Panel Conveners.

Expertise and Experience:

Judge Jane Borthwick brings nearly 30 years of experience in environmental and resource management law. She has served as a judge for 15 years with a focus on freshwater management, and has collaborated extensively with the energy sector, local authorities, farming communities, and iwi.

Helen Atkins has over 30 years of experience in environmental, local government, and public law, with a strong background in both legal practice and organizational management domestically and internationally.

Jennifer Caldwell possesses over three decades of expertise in environmental law and litigation. She has led complex consenting projects and previously served as an Expert Panel Chair with the EPA.

Panel Operations: The conveners will appoint expert panels, request reports from relevant agencies, and establish timelines for application reviews. The EPA is currently conducting an Expressions of Interest (EOI) process to identify potential expert panel members with relevant knowledge and skills. Details about the EOI process are available on the Fast-track website.

Next Steps:

The Fast-track Approvals regime represents a pivotal shift in how New Zealand manages its development projects. By reducing bureaucratic delays and fostering a more efficient approval process, the Government aims to accelerate economic growth, create jobs, and address critical infrastructure needs. Interested project owners and potential panel members are encouraged to visit www.fasttrack.govt.nz for more information and to participate in this transformative initiative.