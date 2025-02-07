Major Drug Bust in Navi Mumbai: NCB Takes Down International Syndicate
The Narcotics Control Bureau has dismantled an international drug syndicate, seizing substances worth Rs 200 crore in Navi Mumbai. Four arrests were made connected to the large haul, which included high-quality cocaine and cannabis gummies. The group operated under aliases, with drugs sourced from the US.
The Narcotics Control Bureau has made a significant breakthrough by uncovering a drug syndicate operating in Navi Mumbai, seizing banned substances valued at approximately Rs 200 crore. The operation culminated in the arrest of four individuals, according to NCB officials.
An official from the Mumbai zonal unit of NCB revealed that the syndicate was run by individuals based abroad. Some of the illicit substances were smuggled from the United States using couriers, small cargo services, and human carriers. Last month, the bureau intercepted 200 grams of cocaine from a parcel on its way to Australia, which led them to the syndicate's base in Navi Mumbai.
The seized items included 11.54 kg of high-quality cocaine, hydroponic weed, and 200 packets of cannabis gummies, all valued at around Rs 200 crore. The syndicate members communicated using pseudonyms for their transactions. Investigations are ongoing to unravel the broader network and identify other potential links both preceding and following this operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
