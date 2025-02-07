Arrests Made in School Harassment Case

In a disturbing turn of events, four individuals, including the head of a private school and her spouse, have been apprehended in Manapparai, Tiruchirappalli district, on charges related to the sexual harassment of a class IV student, according to local police sources.

The husband's involvement positions him as the principal accused in this distressing incident, as confirmed by a senior police official. Authorities have received complaints from the minor’s parents, leading to immediate legal action and subsequent arrests.

In reaction to the incident, agitated relatives and local residents vandalized school property, damaging windows, flower pots, and a car. Law enforcement officers are continuing their investigation, with one more suspect still at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)