Opposition Grills Goa Government Over Uncollected Green Cess Dues

Opposition parties criticized the Goa government for not collecting substantial green cess dues from coal handling companies, alleging preferential treatment towards large entities. Both AAP and Congress legislators questioned the state's efforts in enforcing the levy, emphasizing a significant revenue loss. The pending legal case at the Supreme Court adds complexity to the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:53 IST
The Goa state assembly witnessed intense questioning from opposition parties directed at the Pramod Sawant-led government regarding uncollected green cess dues from coal handling companies. Leaders alleged preferential treatment and pointed out substantial revenue losses due to non-enforcement of the levy law.

The criticism was spearheaded by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and backed by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Venzy Viegas and Congress legislator Altone D'Costa. They argued that while petrochemical companies were being charged, major coal companies were allowed to evade their dues.

In a rebuttal, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant explained that the matter was sub judice at the Supreme Court, reaffirming the government's commitment to recover the outstanding Rs 114 crore from companies. He assured that 50% of the due amount has already been collected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

