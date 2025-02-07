Left Menu

Delhi Court Defers Verdict in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

A Delhi court has delayed its verdict in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case involving former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar until February 12. The case addresses the deaths of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep during the riots. The court reserved its decision after prosecutors requested more time for arguments.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi court postponed its decision in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, rescheduling it for February 12.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja, originally set to announce the verdict last Friday, delayed the judgment to allow prosecutors additional time for arguments.

This case concerns the deaths of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh during the riots, following a violent mob attack. A special investigation team now leads the inquiry, and Kumar faces charges for allegedly leading the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

