Arunachal Pradesh Police Shake-Up: Key Appointments Announced

The government of Arunachal Pradesh implemented major changes within its police force, as per a notification released this Friday. The reshuffling involved several senior positions, indicating a strategic move in the state's policing framework.

Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters), will now also oversee DIGP Training and Operations. Dr Joy Tirkey, recently promoted, is appointed as DIGP Crime, Security, and other crucial responsibilities, reflecting his expanding role in the organization.

Additional remapping includes Suman Nalwa as DIGP Intelligence and veterans like Tumme Amo and Apang Tamut taking up significant duties. These changes suggest a robust approach in tackling the region's law and order challenges, reinforcing the efficient deployment of its police personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)