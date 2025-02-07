Delhi High Court Demands Action on 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Crimes

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre regarding a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) targeting 'new age' cyber crimes, particularly focusing on 'digital arrests.'

A bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhayaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela granted the Centre four weeks to respond, scheduling the next hearing for March 19. The court issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government, Delhi Police, and the Reserve Bank of India, requesting their feedback on the plea.

The PIL, filed by advocates Akshya and Urvashi Bhatia, underscores the evolution and sophistication of cyber crime tactics, which now include forged legal documents to extort money. The plea calls for increased awareness and procedural simplification for reporting cyber crimes, emphasizing the need for improved coordination between authorities to address this escalating threat to the justice system.

