Escalating Crisis in Eastern Congo: A Call for Urgent Action

The U.N. human rights chief expressed alarm over the worsening crisis in eastern Congo, urging influential parties to end the violence. Congo accuses Rwandan-backed M23 rebels of human rights violations, while Rwanda rejects blame and warns of an imminent threat from Congo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: unhr

The U.N. human rights chief voiced serious concerns as the crisis in eastern Congo intensifies, calling for immediate intervention to stop the violence.

Congo has accused Rwandan-backed M23 rebels of severe human rights violations and calls for global pressure on Rwanda to withdraw support and forces.

Rwanda denied the allegations and cautioned about an impending threat, claiming evidence of a planned large-scale attack from Congo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

