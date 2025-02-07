Escalating Crisis in Eastern Congo: A Call for Urgent Action
The U.N. human rights chief expressed alarm over the worsening crisis in eastern Congo, urging influential parties to end the violence. Congo accuses Rwandan-backed M23 rebels of human rights violations, while Rwanda rejects blame and warns of an imminent threat from Congo.
07-02-2025
The U.N. human rights chief voiced serious concerns as the crisis in eastern Congo intensifies, calling for immediate intervention to stop the violence.
Congo has accused Rwandan-backed M23 rebels of severe human rights violations and calls for global pressure on Rwanda to withdraw support and forces.
Rwanda denied the allegations and cautioned about an impending threat, claiming evidence of a planned large-scale attack from Congo.
(With inputs from agencies.)
