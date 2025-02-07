Tragic Love: Jealousy Leads to a Fatal End in Delhi

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend in a tragic incident in the Swaroop Nagar area of Delhi, officials reported on Friday. The suspect, Surjeet, reportedly killed her over suspicions of infidelity on February 1 in his rented accommodation.

Police investigations began after a distress call led them to the crime scene, where forensic teams conducted examinations. The victim, who was in an illicit relationship with Surjeet despite being married, was found dead in the accused's room. Her body was sent for post-mortem to BJRM Hospital.

Authorities launched a search for Surjeet, who was tracked using call records and CCTV footage. Finally, a tip-off led to his arrest on February 5 as he attempted to secure a loan for his escape. Surjeet confessed to the crime, admitting the murder occurred during an argument over alleged infidelity.

(With inputs from agencies.)