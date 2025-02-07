SA to Leverage G20 Presidency for Global Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainable Development

South Africa has reaffirmed its commitment to using its G20 Presidency to promote global solidarity, equality, and sustainable development. Minister in the Presidency for Monitoring, Planning, and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, announced that her department recently convened the inaugural meeting of the G20 Development Working Group.

"The Development Working Group recently held its first meeting and will continue throughout the year to advance key issues such as financing for development, social protection, and global public goods," Ramokgopa stated.

The Minister made these remarks during a briefing on the progress of the Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024–2029. She emphasized the integral role that South Africa’s G20 leadership will play in aligning both national and global development agendas.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency, running from 1 December 2024 to 30 November 2025, comes at a critical juncture—just five years before the 2030 deadline for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year’s G20 theme, “Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainable Development,” reflects South Africa’s national development priorities while supporting global goals, including the UN SDGs and the Pact of the Future, which was adopted at the 2024 Summit of the Future.

Ramokgopa highlighted that the MTDP 2024–2029 serves as a five-year strategic framework designed to promote inclusive growth and improve living conditions in South Africa. The plan integrates the Government of National Unity’s Statement of Intent with the National Development Plan (NDP), ensuring that government priorities for the next five years are evidence-based and participatory in nature.

“We call on all stakeholders in business, labour, civil society, academia, traditional leadership, and every citizen to join forces with the government,” Ramokgopa urged. “Together, we can advance our goals of building a better world while ensuring the sustained development of our nation through the successful implementation of the MTDP.”

The Minister concluded by emphasizing the importance of collective action, stating that the government will actively mobilize all sectors of society to support the MTDP’s implementation. This collaborative approach aims to ensure meaningful developmental progress for South Africa while contributing to global efforts for sustainable development.