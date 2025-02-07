Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Kumbh Stampede Death Toll

Congress leader Ajay Rai alleges mismanagement in the Kumbh Mela stampede led to more deaths than reported. He criticizes the Uttar Pradesh government for hiding figures and mishandling victims’ remains. Rai also highlights the mistreatment of deported Indians from the US, accusing the government of failing to protect citizens.

Updated: 07-02-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has accused the state government of underreporting the death toll from the January 29 stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. According to Rai, the stampede resulted in hundreds of deaths, contrary to the government report of 30 fatalities and 60 injuries.

Rai criticized the Yogi Adityanath administration's handling of the incident, asserting that it failed to provide accurate lists of the missing and deceased. He further alleged that many of the last rites were conducted improperly, with some bodies discarded in the Ganga or cremated anonymously.

Additionally, Rai drew attention to the plight of 104 Indians deported from the US, claiming they were shackled and mistreated during their journey on a military aircraft. He questioned the government's inability to protect its citizens abroad, notwithstanding India's aspirations on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

