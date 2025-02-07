Engineer Returns After 59 Days of Detention in Iran

In a situation highlighting international diplomatic efforts, engineer Yogesh Panchal from Nanded, Maharashtra, was released this week after being detained in Iran for allegedly photographing a restricted zone. His release was achieved following intervention by India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Panchal, 33, who went to Iran in December for business exploration, accidentally found himself in trouble after taking pictures typical of a tourist. He was promptly apprehended, blindfolded, and held in a detention center for 59 days, although reporting decent treatment by guards throughout.

The ordeal concluded with assistance from Rajya Sabha member Ajit Gopchede, and after bureaucratic challenges, a successful intervention by the Ministry of External Affairs secured his release. Pancahal's ordeal underscores the importance of understanding local regulations when traveling abroad.

