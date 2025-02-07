Left Menu

C&S Wholesale Grocers Close to Acquiring Winn-Dixie Stores from Aldi

C&S Wholesale Grocers is nearing an agreement to purchase about 350 Winn-Dixie stores from Aldi's U.S. division. The acquisition involves both grocery and liquor outlets. The deal follows Aldi's 2023 acquisition of Southeastern Grocers and is part of C&S's strategy to expand into retail operations.

Updated: 07-02-2025 17:45 IST
C&S Wholesale Grocers is on the brink of finalizing a significant acquisition. The supplier is poised to take over nearly 350 Winn-Dixie stores, which includes grocery and liquor outlets, from Aldi's U.S. division. Sources close to the matter indicate that an announcement could be made as early as Friday.

This move comes after Aldi's 2023 acquisition of Southeastern Grocers, which added approximately 400 Winn-Dixie and Harvey's Supermarket stores to its portfolio. To streamline its operations, Aldi has been collaborating with investment bankers, aiming to divest some of its newly acquired properties.

Aldi intends to rebrand the remaining stores as Aldi outlets in the future. C&S, founded in 1918, aims to solidify its presence in the grocery retail market following a previous unsuccessful bid to purchase stores from Kroger and Albertsons.

