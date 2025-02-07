Unprecedented Security Measures for Delhi Assembly Election Counting
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results, a three-tier security system involving 10,000 police personnel and paramilitary forces has been established. Access will be restricted to authorized personnel, with strict prohibitions on mobile phones inside counting centers. Extensive security measures, including metal detectors and anti-sabotage checks, are in place.
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results, authorities have implemented a comprehensive three-tier security system to ensure safety and order. The arrangement involves 10,000 police personnel, complementing paramilitary forces securing each counting center.
Special Commissioner of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastava emphasized robust security, limiting access to authorized personnel and banning mobile phones within the premises. Each center will have extensive security measures, including metal detectors, hand-held devices, and X-ray machines to prevent unauthorized entry.
Comprehensive anti-sabotage measures have also been conducted. Additionally, an extra Deputy Commissioner of Police will oversee law and order. Coordination with returning officers and political entities ensures peace, with PCR Vans and traffic police maintaining smooth operations around the centers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
