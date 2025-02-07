Left Menu

Unprecedented Security Measures for Delhi Assembly Election Counting

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results, a three-tier security system involving 10,000 police personnel and paramilitary forces has been established. Access will be restricted to authorized personnel, with strict prohibitions on mobile phones inside counting centers. Extensive security measures, including metal detectors and anti-sabotage checks, are in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:23 IST
Unprecedented Security Measures for Delhi Assembly Election Counting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results, authorities have implemented a comprehensive three-tier security system to ensure safety and order. The arrangement involves 10,000 police personnel, complementing paramilitary forces securing each counting center.

Special Commissioner of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastava emphasized robust security, limiting access to authorized personnel and banning mobile phones within the premises. Each center will have extensive security measures, including metal detectors, hand-held devices, and X-ray machines to prevent unauthorized entry.

Comprehensive anti-sabotage measures have also been conducted. Additionally, an extra Deputy Commissioner of Police will oversee law and order. Coordination with returning officers and political entities ensures peace, with PCR Vans and traffic police maintaining smooth operations around the centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025