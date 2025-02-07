Electoral Commission May Extend Voter Register Update Deadline Amid Concerns Over Limited Resources

The Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Nobert Mao, has announced that the Electoral Commission (EC) may consider extending the deadline for the ongoing update of the National Voters’ Register beyond 10 February 2025 if the process is not completed by then. Speaking during a plenary session on Thursday, 06 February 2025, Mao stated, “In my conversation with the EC Chairman, I raised the question of the possibility of extending the deadline for the update. He told me that should 10 February arrive when the exercise has not been completed, the Electoral Commission will announce measures for redress.”

This announcement follows concerns highlighted in a report by the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, which pointed out the limited number of registration kits available and recommended an extension to ensure all eligible voters are captured.

Hon. Mao detailed the process of the voter register update, explaining that it involves compiling raw data to identify eligible voters and their respective polling stations. This data will be publicly displayed to allow for corrections. Parish tribunals, established by magistrates, will handle any complaints and forward the finalized data to returning officers. “The result of all these processes is what citizens expect to be a credible and verifiable National Voters’ Register,” Mao emphasized.

Despite acknowledging that delayed funding has impacted the EC’s operations, Mao remained optimistic about the success of the update exercise. He noted that 5,000 new registration kits have arrived at the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) but are still undergoing formatting. These kits will not be used in the current update but are intended for mass enrollment of citizens in future exercises.

Legislators urged the EC to ensure inclusivity in the voter registration process. Hon. Muhammad Nsereko (Indep., Kampala Central Division) called for the registration of Ugandans living abroad. “Ugandans in the diaspora have the desire to participate in the elections through voting in the country’s embassies and high commissions where they live. As we carry out the voters’ update, this is something we need to interest ourselves in,” Nsereko stated.

In response, Mao affirmed that the government acknowledges the diaspora’s right to vote and intends to translate this policy into law.

Hon. Arinaitwe Rwakajara (NRM, Workers’ Representative) highlighted the need for comprehensive representation of special interest groups. “Workers are represented at the national level in Parliament, but are not represented in municipalities, divisions, and sub-counties. As we go for elections, will the workers be represented like other interest groups?” Rwakajara questioned.

Mao assured that necessary amendments will be made to the relevant laws to ensure workers are included in the representation framework.

The plenary session concluded with a call for the Electoral Commission to address the logistical challenges promptly to ensure a transparent and inclusive voter registration process, critical for the upcoming elections.