Bootleg Booze Crisis: Over 100 Dead in Turkey

In a tragic development, more than 100 individuals have lost their lives in Ankara and Istanbul, attributed to consuming bootleg alcohol, as reported by NTV on Friday. This deadly surge comes amidst increasing warnings about the dangers of illicit booze being marketed under big-name brands.

NTV reports that since January 14, Istanbul has witnessed 70 deaths due to poisoning, while another 33 fatalities occurred in the capital, Ankara. The governor of Ankara, Vasip Sahin, has been cited for these alarming statistics. Additionally, over 230 people have been hospitalized, with 40 in critical condition.

Sky-high alcohol prices, driven by steep taxes instituted by President Tayyip Erdogan's government, are partly to blame. A recent tax hike is expected to exacerbate the situation, pushing more consumers toward dangerous substitutes. Authorities have ramped up efforts to tackle the crisis, including the arrest of several suspects and the seizure of large quantities of illegal alcohol.

(With inputs from agencies.)