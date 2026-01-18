Left Menu

Man Arrested for Posing as Police to Evade Toll Taxes and Enjoy Perks

Mukesh Kumar, a 34-year-old, was taken into custody for impersonating a police sub-inspector. Using fake credentials, he sought toll tax exemptions and preferential hotel treatments. The police uncovered his ruse after a hotel manager reported suspicious behavior. Kumar admitted to renting an e-rickshaw and exploiting fake identities.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in a case that highlights audacious impersonation tactics used to dodge financial obligations and gain privileges. Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Jhajjar, allegedly posed as a police sub-inspector, a ruse that reportedly allowed him to skip toll taxes and receive preferential treatment at hotels.

The charade was uncovered following a complaint by the manager of Hotel Shubham, who reported a man wearing a police uniform trying to book a room using an Aadhaar card for identification. Subsequent attempts by Kumar to question the manager about hotel arrangements raised suspicions, leading to his arrest.

During the investigation, Kumar confessed to renting an e-rickshaw and using the fake police identity card to evade toll taxes while commuting between Jhajjar and Khatu, Rajasthan. He admitted acquiring the Special Police Officer ID card for Rs 500 and having a sub-inspector uniform tailored for Rs 2,200 in Delhi's Jharodha Kalan area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

