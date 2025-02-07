Protest Erupts Over Alleged Assault Involving Foreign Student

In the national capital, a protest erupted outside a private school on Friday following allegations that a five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a foreign national student.

The girl's parents accused the police of inaction, claiming the suspect remains unarrested five months after the incident. They reported that their daughter was allegedly molested by a senior student on a school bus.

An FIR was lodged in September under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, but public discontent has grown over perceived delays in justice.

