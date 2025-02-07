U.S. Sets 'Red Line' Against Hezbollah in Lebanese Government

The United States has drawn a 'red line' concerning Hezbollah's participation in Lebanon's next government, following its military setbacks against Israel last year, as announced by U.S. Deputy Middle East envoy Morgan Ortagus. This declaration came during Ortagus's visit to Lebanon, marking her as the first senior U.S. official to visit since President Donald Trump assumed office and Joseph Aoun became Lebanese president.

This visit occurs amidst a stalled cabinet formation process in Lebanon, hindered by sectarian divisions. Hezbollah's ally Amal's insistence on approving all Shi'ite ministers has further entrenched the deadlock. Ortagus, undeterred by Iran-backed Hezbollah, spoke after meeting President Aoun, referencing the group's military defeat against Israel last year.

The war's resolution, viewed as a victory by Hezbollah, concluded with a U.S. and France-brokered ceasefire. However, Ortagus emphasized the U.S.'s commitment to ensuring Hezbollah remains excluded from governance roles and reiterated gratitude to Israel for their military efforts. Her comments stirred controversy and demonstrations among Hezbollah supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)