Left Menu

U.S. Sets 'Red Line' Against Hezbollah in Lebanese Government

The United States has declared that Hezbollah, a Shi'ite armed group, should not be involved in Lebanon's government after recent military setbacks. U.S. Deputy Middle East envoy Morgan Ortagus emphasized this stance during her visit to Lebanon, amid ongoing challenges in forming a new cabinet. Hezbollah's military and political influence has been contested following conflict with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:27 IST
U.S. Sets 'Red Line' Against Hezbollah in Lebanese Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has drawn a 'red line' concerning Hezbollah's participation in Lebanon's next government, following its military setbacks against Israel last year, as announced by U.S. Deputy Middle East envoy Morgan Ortagus. This declaration came during Ortagus's visit to Lebanon, marking her as the first senior U.S. official to visit since President Donald Trump assumed office and Joseph Aoun became Lebanese president.

This visit occurs amidst a stalled cabinet formation process in Lebanon, hindered by sectarian divisions. Hezbollah's ally Amal's insistence on approving all Shi'ite ministers has further entrenched the deadlock. Ortagus, undeterred by Iran-backed Hezbollah, spoke after meeting President Aoun, referencing the group's military defeat against Israel last year.

The war's resolution, viewed as a victory by Hezbollah, concluded with a U.S. and France-brokered ceasefire. However, Ortagus emphasized the U.S.'s commitment to ensuring Hezbollah remains excluded from governance roles and reiterated gratitude to Israel for their military efforts. Her comments stirred controversy and demonstrations among Hezbollah supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025