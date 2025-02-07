Gold Smuggling Racket: Kenyan Women Arrested in Mumbai

In a significant bust, four women hailing from Kenya were detained by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Mumbai International Airport on charges of gold smuggling.

An official report revealed that the women arrived from Nairobi, concealing 5.185 kilograms of gold within their attire, including burkas, with an estimated value of Rs 4.14 crore.

The DRI, acting on a tip-off about the operation, suggests a Kenyan smuggling syndicate's connection. The detainees were arrested under the Customs Act and were reportedly planning to hand over the contraband to an accomplice waiting outside the airport premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)