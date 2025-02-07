Gold Smuggling Racket: Kenyan Women Arrested in Mumbai
Four women from Kenya were apprehended at Mumbai airport with gold valued at Rs 4.14 crore. The gold, weighing 5.185 kilograms, was concealed in clothing. Arrested under the Customs Act, their involvement points towards a Kenyan smuggling syndicate intending to transfer the gold outside the airport.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:40 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant bust, four women hailing from Kenya were detained by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Mumbai International Airport on charges of gold smuggling.
An official report revealed that the women arrived from Nairobi, concealing 5.185 kilograms of gold within their attire, including burkas, with an estimated value of Rs 4.14 crore.
The DRI, acting on a tip-off about the operation, suggests a Kenyan smuggling syndicate's connection. The detainees were arrested under the Customs Act and were reportedly planning to hand over the contraband to an accomplice waiting outside the airport premises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mali-Barrick Gold Deadlock: A Tax Dispute and Gold Seizure
India's Customs Act Revamp: Streamlining Trade and Boosting Business Predictability
Budget sets time limit of 2 years, extendable by a year, for finalising provisional assessment under Customs Act: FM.
A 2-year time limit to be fixed, extendable by a year, for finalizing provisional assessment under the Customs Act for trade facilitation: FM PRS MR