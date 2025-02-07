Hamas to Release Hostages Under Ceasefire Agreement

In a significant development, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has announced the impending release of three hostages under the terms of a recently established ceasefire agreement. The announcement came from the group's armed wing spokesperson, Abu Obeida, via his Telegram channel.

The hostages, identified as Eli Sharabi, Ohad ben Ami, and Or Levy, are scheduled for release the following day. This move marks a pivotal moment in the ceasefire that began last month and has been closely monitored by international observers.

This development is anticipated to impact ongoing discussions between the involved parties, as the release signals a potential de-escalation in tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)