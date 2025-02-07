Cabinet Approves Extension of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Until 2028

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the extension of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) for an additional three years beyond its current tenure, extending it from March 31, 2025, to March 31, 2028. This decision underscores the government's ongoing commitment to improving the welfare and working conditions of sanitation workers across India.

The extension of NCSK's tenure will incur a total financial implication of approximately Rs. 50.91 crore over the three-year period. This investment aims to facilitate the socio-economic upliftment of sanitation workers, enhance working conditions within the sanitation sector, and strive towards achieving zero fatalities during hazardous cleaning operations.

Mandate and Functions of NCSK

The NCSK has been entrusted with several critical responsibilities to ensure the welfare of Safai Karamcharis (sanitation workers). Its key functions include:

Advisory Role: Recommending specific programmes and actions to the Central Government aimed at eliminating inequalities in the status, facilities, and opportunities available to Safai Karamcharis. Monitoring and Evaluation: Studying and evaluating the implementation of various programmes and schemes dedicated to the social and economic rehabilitation of Safai Karamcharis and scavengers. Grievance Redressal: Investigating specific grievances and taking suo-motu (on its own) notice of issues related to: Non-implementation of programmes or schemes targeting Safai Karamcharis. Non-adherence to decisions and guidelines aimed at mitigating the hardships faced by Safai Karamcharis. Inadequate measures for their social and economic upliftment.

Working Conditions Oversight: Studying and monitoring the working conditions of Safai Karamcharis, with a focus on health, safety, and wages. Reporting to Government: Submitting reports to the Central or State Governments on matters concerning Safai Karamcharis, highlighting any difficulties or disabilities encountered. Other Responsibilities: Addressing any additional matters referred by the Central Government.

Role Under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (MS Act 2013)

In accordance with the MS Act 2013, the NCSK is also tasked with the following responsibilities:

Act Monitoring: Overseeing the implementation of the MS Act 2013 to ensure compliance with its provisions. Complaint Enquiry: Investigating complaints regarding violations of the Act and conveying findings and recommendations to the concerned authorities for further action. Advisory Functions: Advising both Central and State Governments on effective strategies for implementing the provisions of the Act. Suo-Motu Action: Taking suo-motu notice of issues related to the non-implementation of the MS Act 2013.

The extension of the NCSK's tenure until 2028 reflects the government's dedication to addressing the challenges faced by Safai Karamcharis. By continuing to support this commission, the government aims to foster a more equitable, safe, and dignified working environment for sanitation workers across the country, ultimately contributing to their socio-economic empowerment and well-being.