Left Menu

Logistics Underway for Extradition of 2008 Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana

India is coordinating with US authorities to finalize the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Rana has exhausted all legal options in the US, including an appeal to the Supreme Court. The extradition process is in its procedural phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 23:51 IST
Logistics Underway for Extradition of 2008 Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana
Tahawwur Rana
  • Country:
  • India

India is currently in discussions with US authorities to arrange the logistics for the surrender of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the development, stating that Rana has exhausted all legal avenues in the United States, culminating in the US Supreme Court dismissing his appeal.

Efforts are now focused on procedural issues to expedite Rana's extradition to India, with the Ministry of External Affairs actively working towards an early handover.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025