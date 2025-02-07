Logistics Underway for Extradition of 2008 Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana

India is currently in discussions with US authorities to arrange the logistics for the surrender of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the development, stating that Rana has exhausted all legal avenues in the United States, culminating in the US Supreme Court dismissing his appeal.

Efforts are now focused on procedural issues to expedite Rana's extradition to India, with the Ministry of External Affairs actively working towards an early handover.

