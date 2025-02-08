Labourer killed, 2 injured as wall collapses at school construction site in Noida
A worker was killed and two others were injured after a wall collapsed during construction work at a private school in Uttar Pradeshs Noida, police said on Friday. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone II Hridesh Katheria said digging was underway for a the construction of a swimming pool at the school in Surajpur area when the wall collapsed, trapping three workers under the debris.
- Country:
- India
A worker was killed and two others were injured after a wall collapsed during construction work at a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said on Friday. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Hridesh Katheria said digging was underway for a the construction of a swimming pool at the school in Surajpur area when the wall collapsed, trapping three workers under the debris. The injured were pulled out of the debris and taken to a hospital, where one of them, identified as Babulal, died during treatment, while the other two are in critical condition, he said. The contractor responsible for the construction under questioning, Katheria added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh's
- Surajpur
- Babulal
- Katheria
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh's Vision for a USD 1 Trillion Economy
CM Yogi Praises Uttar Pradesh's Legacy Amid Maha Kumbh Celebrations
Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: A Journey from Stagnation to Progress
Uttar Pradesh's Groundbreaking Transformation Applauded by Vice President Dhankhar
Akhilesh Yadav Critiques Uttar Pradesh's Economic Aspirations