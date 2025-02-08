Tragedy and Turmoil: Assault on Young Doctor in Thane

In a disturbing incident in Thane city, a young doctor faced a violent assault from patient relatives, police reported this Saturday. Following the unfortunate death of their relative, the family accused the doctor of negligence.

According to the complaint by Dr. Nitin Anil Tiwari, the attack occurred on February 5. The assailants verbally abused and threatened the doctor, eventually resorting to physical violence.

A complaint has been lodged, and authorities have identified the accused, although no arrests have been made yet. The case is under investigation under sections related to grievous harm and medical personnel protection.

