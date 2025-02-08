Left Menu

Tragedy and Turmoil: Assault on Young Doctor in Thane

A 24-year-old doctor in Thane was attacked by patient relatives after her death. A case has been registered against three involved in the incident. The doctor was accused of negligence and was injured during the assault. No arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-02-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 08:51 IST
Tragedy and Turmoil: Assault on Young Doctor in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Thane city, a young doctor faced a violent assault from patient relatives, police reported this Saturday. Following the unfortunate death of their relative, the family accused the doctor of negligence.

According to the complaint by Dr. Nitin Anil Tiwari, the attack occurred on February 5. The assailants verbally abused and threatened the doctor, eventually resorting to physical violence.

A complaint has been lodged, and authorities have identified the accused, although no arrests have been made yet. The case is under investigation under sections related to grievous harm and medical personnel protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

