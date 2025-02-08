Left Menu

Controversial Transfer of Power: Sarpanch's Unusual Agreement Sparks Outcry

In Madhya Pradesh, a woman sarpanch reportedly signed an agreement relinquishing her duties to a man. Authorities have issued a notice for violation of the Panchayati Raj Act. The agreement grants the man the authority to manage village affairs until she holds office. Further legal actions are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 08-02-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 11:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a surprising turn of events in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, a female sarpanch reportedly transferred her administrative powers to a man. The move, confirmed through a signed agreement on a Rs 500 stamp paper, has prompted authorities to step in and investigate, officials revealed on Saturday.

On Friday, a formal notice was served to Daata village panchayat's sarpanch, Kailashi Bai Kachhawa, cited officials. The notice, under section 40 of the Panchayati Raj Act, seeks explanations for conceding her rights to Suresh Garasiya, another village resident.

Hanging in the balance is the village's administration, with the agreement conferring empowered duties, including those under key national schemes, to Garasiya. As this controversial agreement circulates on social media, district authorities are awaiting responses before proceeding with legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

