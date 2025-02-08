Supreme Court to Hear CBI's Challenge on Chhota Rajan's Bail in Jaya Shetty Murder Case

The Supreme Court has announced it will review a plea from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the Bombay High Court's decision to suspend the life term of infamous gangster Chhota Rajan. This decision comes after his involvement in the 2021 murder case of hotelier Jaya Shetty.

A three-judge panel, consisting of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta, has issued a formal notice to Rajan, requesting his response within a four-week timeframe.

The CBI's move comes in response to the High Court's recent decision to suspend Rajan's life sentence and grant him bail, despite his conviction last year for Shetty's murder, a crime reportedly tied to extortion demands from Rajan's associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)