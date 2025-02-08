Hostage Exchange: A Ray of Hope Amidst Conflict

In a significant move toward peace, the Palestinian militant group Hamas is set to release three Israeli hostages in exchange for 183 Palestinian detainees on Saturday. The release is part of a ceasefire deal aimed at ending a 15-month war in Gaza.

Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi, and Or Levy, who were kidnapped during a cross-border attack in October 2023, will be handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross. Families eagerly await the return of their loved ones, marking a gleam of hope amidst the turbulent conflict.

The agreement comes in the context of a 42-day ceasefire, which has seen numerous negotiations backed by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar. However, uncertainties loom as political tensions rise following U.S. President Trump's controversial proposal affecting Gaza's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)