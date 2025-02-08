Crackdown in Punjab: 15 TTP Terrorists Arrested

In a major crackdown, law enforcement agencies in Punjab province have apprehended 15 militants associated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), according to local police reports released on Saturday.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police carried out a staggering 143 intelligence-led operations over the past week, culminating in the arrest of these terrorists. Among those apprehended was a particularly notorious militant from North Waziristan, known for planning to attack significant government buildings in Lahore.

The CTD seized a substantial amount of explosive materials, including an improvised explosive device, detonators, and a safety fuse from the terrorists. Arrested suspects had been planning multiple attacks to sow fear and chaos in Punjab, with current investigations ongoing at an undisclosed location.

