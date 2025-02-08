Left Menu

Arrest of Notorious Pasonda Gang Members

Delhi Police's Special Cell successfully apprehended two members of the infamous Pasonda Gang involved in numerous burglaries and violent crimes across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The accused, Arshad and Riyasat, have long criminal histories and were arrested in coordinated operations in Delhi and West Bengal.

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two members of the notorious Pasonda Gang, responsible for a series of burglaries and violent crimes in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. These arrests reflect ongoing efforts to crack down on organized crime.

The suspects, identified as Arshad and Riyasat, were apprehended in two separate operations, according to the authorities. Arshad was caught near the Civil Lines area on January 31, while Riyasat was arrested in Hooghly, West Bengal. This demonstrates the extensive reach and coordination of the Special Cell.

Both criminals have a prolific criminal record, with Arshad being implicated in 20 cases and Riyasat a wanted offender under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. Their capture marks a significant victory in curbing the activities of the Pasonda Gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

