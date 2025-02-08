Left Menu

Rights Experts Warn Against Proposed Law Restricting NGOs in Republika Srpska

According to the experts, the legislation would significantly undermine freedom of association in the region by granting disproportionate government control over NGOs' operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:19 IST
Rights Experts Warn Against Proposed Law Restricting NGOs in Republika Srpska
The draft bill, titled "Republika Srpska Law on the Special Registry and Publicity of the Work on Non-Profit Organisations," is set to be reviewed by the Republika Srpska legislative body in the coming months. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina

Independent human rights experts have issued a strong warning regarding a draft law in Republika Srpska, an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, that could impose severe restrictions on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) receiving foreign funding. The draft bill, titled "Republika Srpska Law on the Special Registry and Publicity of the Work on Non-Profit Organisations," is set to be reviewed by the Republika Srpska legislative body in the coming months.

According to the experts, the legislation would significantly undermine freedom of association in the region by granting disproportionate government control over NGOs' operations. "This draft law appears designed to intimidate civil society organizations and silence critical voices," they stated.

The bill seeks to regulate all associations, foundations, and foreign or international NGOs receiving any form of foreign funding, labelling them as "non-profit organizations" (NPOs). It was previously withdrawn in May 2024 following widespread criticism but has now been reintroduced, raising fresh concerns.

"We urge Republika Srpska authorities to consider the perspectives of all civil society sectors and to refrain from approving this restrictive legislation," the experts said. "The proposed law conflicts with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s international human rights obligations and threatens to impede the vital work of human rights defenders and other civil society actors."

Specifically, the law would compromise the independence and autonomy of NGOs, contravening Article 22 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which safeguards the right of associations to organize activities without undue government interference.

The experts also criticized the lack of genuine consultation with civil society during the drafting process. "We call for the immediate and definitive withdrawal of this bill," they asserted. "Moreover, we urge political leaders to stop stigmatizing NGOs by labeling them as 'foreign agents' and using pejorative language."

If passed, the law could have far-reaching consequences, not only curtailing the freedom of civil society organizations but also undermining democratic values and human rights protections throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Background:

The draft law has sparked widespread concern among international observers, NGOs, and civil society advocates, who view it as part of a broader trend of governmental crackdowns on dissent and independent voices across the region. The reintroduction of the bill comes despite strong opposition from both domestic and international actors, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and advocacy to protect fundamental freedoms in Republika Srpska.

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025