Rights Experts Warn Against Proposed Law Restricting NGOs in Republika Srpska

Independent human rights experts have issued a strong warning regarding a draft law in Republika Srpska, an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, that could impose severe restrictions on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) receiving foreign funding. The draft bill, titled "Republika Srpska Law on the Special Registry and Publicity of the Work on Non-Profit Organisations," is set to be reviewed by the Republika Srpska legislative body in the coming months.

According to the experts, the legislation would significantly undermine freedom of association in the region by granting disproportionate government control over NGOs' operations. "This draft law appears designed to intimidate civil society organizations and silence critical voices," they stated.

The bill seeks to regulate all associations, foundations, and foreign or international NGOs receiving any form of foreign funding, labelling them as "non-profit organizations" (NPOs). It was previously withdrawn in May 2024 following widespread criticism but has now been reintroduced, raising fresh concerns.

"We urge Republika Srpska authorities to consider the perspectives of all civil society sectors and to refrain from approving this restrictive legislation," the experts said. "The proposed law conflicts with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s international human rights obligations and threatens to impede the vital work of human rights defenders and other civil society actors."

Specifically, the law would compromise the independence and autonomy of NGOs, contravening Article 22 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which safeguards the right of associations to organize activities without undue government interference.

The experts also criticized the lack of genuine consultation with civil society during the drafting process. "We call for the immediate and definitive withdrawal of this bill," they asserted. "Moreover, we urge political leaders to stop stigmatizing NGOs by labeling them as 'foreign agents' and using pejorative language."

If passed, the law could have far-reaching consequences, not only curtailing the freedom of civil society organizations but also undermining democratic values and human rights protections throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Background:

The draft law has sparked widespread concern among international observers, NGOs, and civil society advocates, who view it as part of a broader trend of governmental crackdowns on dissent and independent voices across the region. The reintroduction of the bill comes despite strong opposition from both domestic and international actors, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and advocacy to protect fundamental freedoms in Republika Srpska.