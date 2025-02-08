Tragic Toll: Spurious Liquor Claims Lives in Chhattisgarh Village

A probe has been launched following the deaths of at least seven people in a village in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district over four days, with spurious liquor alleged to be the cause. Concerns about the illicit sale and high dependency on alcohol among the deceased have been voiced.

Authorities are investigating after villagers reported multiple deaths and illnesses. An official statement noted that a police case was filed for one death initially attributed to a snakebite. Five more deaths followed, with one death certificate citing cardio-respiratory issues.

The Congress opposition has attributed the deaths to spurious alcohol and pointed fingers at the ruling BJP for accountability. In response, government departments have initiated health screenings and surveys to understand the situation better.

(With inputs from agencies.)