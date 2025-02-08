Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Spurious Liquor Claims Lives in Chhattisgarh Village

In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, at least seven people died in a village under suspicious circumstances over four days. Allegations link spurious liquor to these deaths, prompting a probe by authorities. Locals claim high alcohol dependency among the deceased, amidst political blame games over accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:31 IST
A probe has been launched following the deaths of at least seven people in a village in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district over four days, with spurious liquor alleged to be the cause. Concerns about the illicit sale and high dependency on alcohol among the deceased have been voiced.

Authorities are investigating after villagers reported multiple deaths and illnesses. An official statement noted that a police case was filed for one death initially attributed to a snakebite. Five more deaths followed, with one death certificate citing cardio-respiratory issues.

The Congress opposition has attributed the deaths to spurious alcohol and pointed fingers at the ruling BJP for accountability. In response, government departments have initiated health screenings and surveys to understand the situation better.

(With inputs from agencies.)

