Left Menu

Green Tribunal Demands Answers in Greater Noida Tree Felling Case

The National Green Tribunal has expressed concern over the illegal felling of 980 trees in Greater Noida and criticized Uttar Pradesh authorities for inadequate response. The tribunal has summoned the principal chief conservator of forest for updates on actions taken to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 11:52 IST
Green Tribunal Demands Answers in Greater Noida Tree Felling Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has criticized the Uttar Pradesh authorities for their lack of serious response towards the unlawful felling of 980 trees in Greater Noida. The tribunal demanded a virtual appearance from the principal chief conservator of forest on May 13 to report on the measures taken.

The case stems from a plea regarding the illegal cutting of numerous trees at the now-closed DCM company premises in Greater Noida. NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava highlighted that after an investigation, officials found that 980 trees were down, yet actions were only initiated against two vehicles transporting the timber.

Judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad also noted that authorities have not adequately traced those responsible for cutting over 900 trees. Unsatisfactory efforts by the authorities were reported, leading to the tribunal's demand for further action and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025