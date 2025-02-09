Green Tribunal Demands Answers in Greater Noida Tree Felling Case

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has criticized the Uttar Pradesh authorities for their lack of serious response towards the unlawful felling of 980 trees in Greater Noida. The tribunal demanded a virtual appearance from the principal chief conservator of forest on May 13 to report on the measures taken.

The case stems from a plea regarding the illegal cutting of numerous trees at the now-closed DCM company premises in Greater Noida. NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava highlighted that after an investigation, officials found that 980 trees were down, yet actions were only initiated against two vehicles transporting the timber.

Judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad also noted that authorities have not adequately traced those responsible for cutting over 900 trees. Unsatisfactory efforts by the authorities were reported, leading to the tribunal's demand for further action and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)