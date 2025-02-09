Thane Court Sentences Repeat Offender to Rigorous Imprisonment
A sessions court in Thane sentenced a habitual offender, Afjal Ahmad Shamim Ahmad Khan, to three years of rigorous imprisonment for attempted robbery and property damage in 2017. Despite the accused's plea for leniency citing time spent in custody, the court emphasized the seriousness of his repeated offenses.
A sessions court in Thane has handed down a three-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a 28-year-old labourer convicted of attempted robbery and property damage from an incident in 2017.
The accused, Afjal Ahmad Shamim Ahmad Khan, repeatedly violated the law, prompting Additional Sessions Judge Amit M Shete to impose a sentence that underscores the gravity of his crimes.
Khan attempted the robbery alongside another individual on September 22, 2017, and damaged a victim's car. Despite pleading for leniency, the court highlighted Khan's criminal history and mandated a stringent penalty, including a fine of Rs 2,500.
