Thane Court Sentences Repeat Offender to Rigorous Imprisonment

A sessions court in Thane has handed down a three-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to a 28-year-old labourer convicted of attempted robbery and property damage from an incident in 2017.

The accused, Afjal Ahmad Shamim Ahmad Khan, repeatedly violated the law, prompting Additional Sessions Judge Amit M Shete to impose a sentence that underscores the gravity of his crimes.

Khan attempted the robbery alongside another individual on September 22, 2017, and damaged a victim's car. Despite pleading for leniency, the court highlighted Khan's criminal history and mandated a stringent penalty, including a fine of Rs 2,500.

(With inputs from agencies.)