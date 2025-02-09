Deadly Encounter: Security Forces Clash with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh
In a significant face-off, twelve Naxalites were killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, while two security personnel lost their lives. This marks the 62nd such incident this year in the state, with a large cache of weapons seized from the site.
Twelve Naxalites met their demise during an intense encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, officials reported this Sunday.
The confrontation resulted in the unfortunate loss of two security personnel, with another two injured. This adds to the growing tally of 62 Naxalites neutralized in Chhattisgarh this year alone.
The gunfight erupted in the Indravati National Park area during an anti-Naxalite operation by a joint security team. A substantial cache of weapons was confiscated, while authorities continue search operations, emphasizing that the situation remains tense.
