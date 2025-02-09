Left Menu

Deadly Encounter: Security Forces Clash with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

In a significant face-off, twelve Naxalites were killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, while two security personnel lost their lives. This marks the 62nd such incident this year in the state, with a large cache of weapons seized from the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 09-02-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 13:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve Naxalites met their demise during an intense encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, officials reported this Sunday.

The confrontation resulted in the unfortunate loss of two security personnel, with another two injured. This adds to the growing tally of 62 Naxalites neutralized in Chhattisgarh this year alone.

The gunfight erupted in the Indravati National Park area during an anti-Naxalite operation by a joint security team. A substantial cache of weapons was confiscated, while authorities continue search operations, emphasizing that the situation remains tense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

