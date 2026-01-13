Germany Calls Out Iran: A Diplomatic Encounter Over Unrest

Germany took a diplomatic stance on Tuesday by summoning Iran's ambassador to Berlin amid the ongoing crackdown on protesters in Iran. The move follows two weeks of civil unrest across the Middle Eastern nation.

The German foreign ministry voiced its condemnation of Iran's actions against demonstrators, labeling them as 'shocking' on social media platform X. The ministry is urging Iranian authorities to halt the violence directed at its citizens and honor their human rights.

The call for diplomatic engagement comes after escalating tensions in Iran, as protests continued to challenge the regime's authority and demand reforms.