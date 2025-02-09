Archbishop Condemns Kerala's 'Anti-Farmer' Tax Hike

Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplani of Thalassery has fiercely criticized the Left administration in Kerala over its decision to hike land tax in the newest state budget, calling it 'anti-farmer'.

The Archbishop argues that the move reflects a lack of respect for the agrarian community, claiming that both state and union budgets failed to provide any support for farmers.

His criticism comes as a response to the state's attempt to offset a major fiscal deficit by increasing land and vehicle taxes, a strategy perceived to burden farmers and prioritize employee wage hikes over agrarian welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)