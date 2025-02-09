Naxalism Eradication by 2026: A Pledge of Safety

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed to eliminate Naxalism in India by March 31, 2026, promising citizens safety and security from the insurgency.

This declaration followed the successful operation by security forces in Chhattisgarh, where 31 Naxals were neutralized, and a large cache of arms and explosives was seized.

Despite the victory, the mission saw the loss of two brave soldiers, to whom Shah paid tribute, expressing his condolences to their bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)