Naxalism Eradication by 2026: A Pledge of Safety

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Naxalism will be eradicated in India by March 31, 2026, ensuring no more lives are lost. His statement followed the killing of 31 Naxals by security forces in Chhattisgarh. Shah also acknowledged the sacrifices of two soldiers in this operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 15:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed to eliminate Naxalism in India by March 31, 2026, promising citizens safety and security from the insurgency.

This declaration followed the successful operation by security forces in Chhattisgarh, where 31 Naxals were neutralized, and a large cache of arms and explosives was seized.

Despite the victory, the mission saw the loss of two brave soldiers, to whom Shah paid tribute, expressing his condolences to their bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

