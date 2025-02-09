Supreme Court Push for Expedited Trials of Lawmakers' Criminal Cases

The Supreme Court is being urged to expedite the resolution of nearly 5,000 criminal cases involving sitting and former members of Parliament and legislative assemblies. Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, acting as amicus curiae, highlighted the undue influence lawmakers have on investigations, leading to stalled trials.

Hansaria's affidavit reveals a staggering 4,732 ongoing criminal cases, citing a 2024 report that shows over half the current Lok Sabha members face charges. Conducting the trials in special MP/MLA courts exclusively may address such delays, ensuring other cases commence only post conclusion.

The affidavit stresses enhancing public information access on case progress, proposing the high court websites include detailed updates on lawmakers' criminal cases. Moreover, enforcing robust court attendance protocols and prioritizing longstanding cases might facilitate the intended judicial efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)