Left Menu

Supreme Court Push for Expedited Trials of Lawmakers' Criminal Cases

The Supreme Court has been petitioned to expedite nearly 5,000 criminal cases pending against current and former lawmakers. Concerns include influential interference in proceedings and extensive delays. Recommendations suggest exclusive trials by special MP/MLA courts and improved public access to case progress information via high court websites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 17:15 IST
Supreme Court Push for Expedited Trials of Lawmakers' Criminal Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is being urged to expedite the resolution of nearly 5,000 criminal cases involving sitting and former members of Parliament and legislative assemblies. Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, acting as amicus curiae, highlighted the undue influence lawmakers have on investigations, leading to stalled trials.

Hansaria's affidavit reveals a staggering 4,732 ongoing criminal cases, citing a 2024 report that shows over half the current Lok Sabha members face charges. Conducting the trials in special MP/MLA courts exclusively may address such delays, ensuring other cases commence only post conclusion.

The affidavit stresses enhancing public information access on case progress, proposing the high court websites include detailed updates on lawmakers' criminal cases. Moreover, enforcing robust court attendance protocols and prioritizing longstanding cases might facilitate the intended judicial efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025