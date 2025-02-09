Supreme Court Push for Expedited Trials of Lawmakers' Criminal Cases
The Supreme Court has been petitioned to expedite nearly 5,000 criminal cases pending against current and former lawmakers. Concerns include influential interference in proceedings and extensive delays. Recommendations suggest exclusive trials by special MP/MLA courts and improved public access to case progress information via high court websites.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court is being urged to expedite the resolution of nearly 5,000 criminal cases involving sitting and former members of Parliament and legislative assemblies. Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, acting as amicus curiae, highlighted the undue influence lawmakers have on investigations, leading to stalled trials.
Hansaria's affidavit reveals a staggering 4,732 ongoing criminal cases, citing a 2024 report that shows over half the current Lok Sabha members face charges. Conducting the trials in special MP/MLA courts exclusively may address such delays, ensuring other cases commence only post conclusion.
The affidavit stresses enhancing public information access on case progress, proposing the high court websites include detailed updates on lawmakers' criminal cases. Moreover, enforcing robust court attendance protocols and prioritizing longstanding cases might facilitate the intended judicial efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CPI(M) Condemns Suspension of Opposition MPs in JPC on Waqf Bill
CPI(M) Condemns Government's Suspension of Opposition MPs Over Waqf Bill
Swarnim Jharkhand: A Parade Glimpse of Heritage and Progress
Gurugram Ramps Up Security for Republic Day Festivities
Entertainment News Buzz: A Glimpse into Hollywood, Fashion, and Cultural Remarks