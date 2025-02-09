Tragedy Strikes Walkar Family Again

In a tragic development, Vikas Walkar, the father of Shraddha Walkar, whose murder shook the nation in 2022, has died. Vikas was found unresponsive in his home in Vasai, Maharashtra, and although rushed to the hospital, he was declared deceased on arrival.

Preliminary reports suggest that Vikas Walkar's death was due to cardiac arrest, with an official postmortem still pending to confirm this cause. The untimely death adds another layer of sadness and tragedy to the Walkar household, already reeling from the brutal loss of Shraddha.

Shraddha Walkar's gruesome murder in Delhi was allegedly perpetrated by her live-in partner, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who was charged in a detailed 6,629-page chargesheet early this year. The horrific details of the case captured widespread attention across India.

